Iowa City West prevails over Dubuque Hempstead 40-15

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Iowa City West broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 40-15 explosion on Dubuque Hempstead in Iowa high school football action on September 9.

The Trojans' offense breathed fire in front for a 23-7 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The Trojans put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Mustangs 17-8 in the last stanza.

