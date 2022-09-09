 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa City West prevails over Dubuque Hempstead 40-15

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Iowa City West broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 40-15 explosion on Dubuque Hempstead in Iowa high school football action on September 9.

The Trojans' offense breathed fire in front for a 23-7 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The Trojans put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Mustangs 17-8 in the last stanza.

The last time Dubuque Hempstead and Iowa City West played in a 39-31 game on September 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News