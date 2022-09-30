Iowa City West pours it on Davenport Central 62-7

Davenport Central got no credit and no consideration from Iowa City West, which slammed the door 62-7 in Iowa high school football on September 30.
Last season, Iowa City West and Davenport Central squared off with October 1, 2021 at Iowa City West High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 16, Davenport Central faced off against Davenport West and Iowa City West took on Davenport North on September 15 at Davenport North High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.