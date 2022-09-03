 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City West hustles by Muscatine 35-21

Playing with a winning hand, Iowa City West trumped Muscatine 35-21 at Iowa City West High on September 2 in Iowa football action.

Iowa City West drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Muscatine after the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 28-7 intermission margin at the Muskies' expense.

Muscatine tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 35-21 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Iowa City West and Muscatine played in a 42-7 game on September 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

