Iowa City West fought ahead of North Liberty 35-28 in a close game in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Lightning took a 21-14 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Trojans rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Lightning 21-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

