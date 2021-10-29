 Skip to main content
Iowa City turns out the lights on Urbandale 47-21

Impressive was a ready adjective for Iowa City's 47-21 throttling of Urbandale in Iowa high school football action on October 29.

The first quarter gave Iowa City a 14-0 lead over Urbandale.

The Little Hawks' offense stomped on to a 34-7 lead over the J-Hawks at halftime.

Iowa City's upper hand showed as it carried a 34-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

