Iowa City smashes through Davenport Central 63-7

Impressive was a ready adjective for Iowa City's 63-7 throttling of Davenport Central in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.
The first quarter gave the Little Hawks a 23-7 lead over the Blue Devils.
Iowa City registered a 50-7 advantage at halftime over Davenport Central.
The Little Hawks took charge ahead of the Blue Devils 63-7 as the fourth quarter started.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
