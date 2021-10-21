Iowa City smashes through Davenport Central 63-7

Impressive was a ready adjective for Iowa City's 63-7 throttling of Davenport Central in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.

The first quarter gave the Little Hawks a 23-7 lead over the Blue Devils.

Iowa City registered a 50-7 advantage at halftime over Davenport Central.

The Little Hawks took charge ahead of the Blue Devils 63-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

