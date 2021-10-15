Iowa City Regina takes a toll on Durant 34-16

Iowa City Regina tipped and eventually toppled Durant 34-16 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Regals opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.
The Regals' offense stormed to a 17-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Iowa City Regina's might showed as it carried a 27-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
