Iowa City Regina shrugs off deficit to defeat West Liberty 34-6

Iowa City Regina staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 34-6 win over West Liberty during this Iowa football game.
The Regals and the Comets were engaged in a mammoth affair at 24-6 as the fourth quarter started.
Iowa City Regina opened a slim 17-6 gap over West Liberty at the intermission.
West Liberty started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Iowa City Regina at the end of the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.