Iowa City Regina shrugs off deficit to defeat West Liberty 34-6

Iowa City Regina staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 34-6 win over West Liberty during this Iowa football game.

The Regals and the Comets were engaged in a mammoth affair at 24-6 as the fourth quarter started.

Iowa City Regina opened a slim 17-6 gap over West Liberty at the intermission.

West Liberty started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Iowa City Regina at the end of the first quarter.

