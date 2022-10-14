Iowa City Regina rides the rough off Durant 26-12

Iowa City Regina collected a solid win over Durant in a 26-12 verdict during this Iowa football game.

The first quarter gave Iowa City Regina a 6-0 lead over Durant.

The Regals opened a meager 12-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Iowa City Regina pulled to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Regals' advantage was wide enough to weather the Wildcats' 12-7 margin in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.