Iowa City Regina rides the rough off Durant 26-12

Iowa City Regina collected a solid win over Durant in a 26-12 verdict during this Iowa football game.
The first quarter gave Iowa City Regina a 6-0 lead over Durant.
The Regals opened a meager 12-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.
Iowa City Regina pulled to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Regals' advantage was wide enough to weather the Wildcats' 12-7 margin in the fourth quarter.
The last time Iowa City Regina and Durant played in a 34-16 game on October 15, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 30, Durant faced off against West Branch and Iowa City Regina took on Letts Louisa-Muscatine on September 30 at Iowa City Regina High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.