 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa City Regina rides the rough off Durant 26-12

  • 0

Iowa City Regina collected a solid win over Durant in a 26-12 verdict during this Iowa football game.

The first quarter gave Iowa City Regina a 6-0 lead over Durant.

The Regals opened a meager 12-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Iowa City Regina pulled to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Regals' advantage was wide enough to weather the Wildcats' 12-7 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Iowa City Regina and Durant played in a 34-16 game on October 15, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 30, Durant faced off against West Branch and Iowa City Regina took on Letts Louisa-Muscatine on September 30 at Iowa City Regina High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News