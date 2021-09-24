 Skip to main content
Iowa City Regina makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Wilton 35-7
Iowa City Regina dominated from start to finish in a resounding 35-7 win over Wilton during this Iowa football game.

The Regals drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over the Beavers after the first quarter.

The Regals fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Beavers' expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 35-7 final-quarter tie.

In recent action on September 10, Wilton faced off against Riverside Highland and Iowa City Regina took on Wellman Mid-Prairie on September 10 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School. For a full recap, click here.

