Iowa City Regina makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Wilton 35-7

Iowa City Regina dominated from start to finish in a resounding 35-7 win over Wilton during this Iowa football game.

The Regals drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over the Beavers after the first quarter.

The Regals fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Beavers' expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 35-7 final-quarter tie.

