Iowa City Regina dismissed Wellman Mid-Prairie by a 51-19 count in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Last season, Iowa City Regina and Wellman Mid-Prairie squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School.
