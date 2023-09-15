Iowa City Regina handled Durant 49-12 in an impressive showing in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.
The first quarter gave Iowa City Regina a 29-0 lead over Durant.
The Regals' offense thundered in front for a 43-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Durant drew within 43-6 in the third quarter.
The Regals and the Wildcats each scored in the final quarter.
Last season, Iowa City Regina and Durant faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Durant High School.
