Iowa City Regina doesn't mess around with West Branch 26-8

Iowa City Regina trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 26-8 win over West Branch in Iowa high school football action on October 8.

In recent action on September 24, Iowa City Regina faced off against Wilton and West Branch took on Mediapolis on September 24 at Mediapolis High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for West Branch, who began with an 8-6 edge over Iowa City Regina through the end of the first quarter.

Iowa City Regina's offense darted to a 20-8 lead over West Branch at halftime.

Iowa City Regina's authority showed as it carried a 26-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Regals' defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the final quarter.

