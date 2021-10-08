Iowa City Regina doesn't mess around with West Branch 26-8

Iowa City Regina trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 26-8 win over West Branch in Iowa high school football action on October 8.
The start wasn't the problem for West Branch, who began with an 8-6 edge over Iowa City Regina through the end of the first quarter.
Iowa City Regina's offense darted to a 20-8 lead over West Branch at halftime.
Iowa City Regina's authority showed as it carried a 26-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Regals' defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the final quarter.
