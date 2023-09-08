Iowa City Regina rolled past Mediapolis for a comfortable 45-7 victory during this Iowa football game on Sept. 8.

Iowa City Regina charged in front of Mediapolis 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Regals fought to a 31-7 intermission margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Iowa City Regina roared to a 45-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Mediapolis and Iowa City Regina played in a 17-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Iowa City Regina squared off with West Liberty in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.