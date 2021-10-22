Iowa City Regina delivers smashing punch early to dump Cascade 41-19

Yes, Iowa City Regina looked superb in beating Cascade, but no autographs please after its 41-19 victory in Iowa high school football on October 22.

Iowa City Regina jumped in front of Cascade 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Iowa City Regina's offense struck to a 27-6 lead over Cascade at the intermission.

The Regals' command showed as they carried a 34-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Regals blunted the Cougars' dreams of a rally by mirroring their fourth period points total.

