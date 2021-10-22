Iowa City Regina delivers smashing punch early to dump Cascade 41-19

Yes, Iowa City Regina looked superb in beating Cascade, but no autographs please after its 41-19 victory in Iowa high school football on October 22.
Iowa City Regina jumped in front of Cascade 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Iowa City Regina's offense struck to a 27-6 lead over Cascade at the intermission.
The Regals' command showed as they carried a 34-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Regals blunted the Cougars' dreams of a rally by mirroring their fourth period points total.
Recently on October 8 , Iowa City Regina squared up on West Branch in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.