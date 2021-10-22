 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa City Regina delivers smashing punch early to dump Cascade 41-19

Yes, Iowa City Regina looked superb in beating Cascade, but no autographs please after its 41-19 victory in Iowa high school football on October 22.

Iowa City Regina jumped in front of Cascade 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Iowa City Regina's offense struck to a 27-6 lead over Cascade at the intermission.

The Regals' command showed as they carried a 34-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Regals blunted the Cougars' dreams of a rally by mirroring their fourth period points total.

Recently on October 8 , Iowa City Regina squared up on West Branch in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News