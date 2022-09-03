 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City Regina blitzes West Liberty in dominating victory 49-14

Iowa City Regina's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing West Liberty 49-14 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 2.

Iowa City Regina opened with a 14-0 advantage over West Liberty through the first quarter.

The Regals fought to a 42-6 intermission margin at the Comets' expense.

Iowa City Regina pulled to a 49-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets outpointed the Regals 8-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Iowa City Regina and West Liberty played in a 34-6 game on September 3, 2021. For more, click here.

