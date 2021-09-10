 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa City Regina beats Wellman Mid-Prairie 1-0
0 comments

Iowa City Regina beats Wellman Mid-Prairie 1-0

{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa City Regina opened a 1-0 margin on Wellman Mid-Prairie when officials hit the pause button in Iowa high school football action on September 10.

Iowa City Regina drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Wellman Mid-Prairie after the first quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Iowa City Regina squared up on Williamsburg in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News