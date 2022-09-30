Iowa City Regina baffles Letts Louisa-Muscatine 50-0

Iowa City Regina's defense was a brick wall that stopped Letts Louisa-Muscatine cold, resulting in a 50-0 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

Iowa City Regina darted in front of Letts Louisa-Muscatine 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Regals' offense breathed fire in front for a 42-0 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Iowa City Regina breathed fire to a 50-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.