Iowa City Regina baffles Letts Louisa-Muscatine 50-0

Iowa City Regina's defense was a brick wall that stopped Letts Louisa-Muscatine cold, resulting in a 50-0 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

Iowa City Regina darted in front of Letts Louisa-Muscatine 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Regals' offense breathed fire in front for a 42-0 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Iowa City Regina breathed fire to a 50-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on September 16, Iowa City Regina faced off against Mediapolis and Letts Louisa-Muscatine took on West Branch on September 16 at Letts Louisa-Muscatine. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

