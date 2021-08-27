 Skip to main content
Iowa City makes North Liberty Liberty's offense disappear 41-0
Iowa City makes North Liberty Liberty's offense disappear 41-0

Iowa City unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over North Liberty in a 41-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Little Hawks opened a colossal 35-0 gap over the Lightning at the intermission.

The Little Hawks opened with a 27-0 advantage over the Lightning through the first quarter.

