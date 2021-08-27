Iowa City makes North Liberty Liberty's offense disappear 41-0

Iowa City unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over North Liberty in a 41-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Little Hawks opened a colossal 35-0 gap over the Lightning at the intermission.
The Little Hawks opened with a 27-0 advantage over the Lightning through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.