 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa City darts by Iowa City West in easy victory 56-7
0 comments

Iowa City darts by Iowa City West in easy victory 56-7

{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa City's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Iowa City West 56-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Iowa City moved in front of Iowa City West 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Hawks' offense took charge to a 28-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Iowa City's reign showed as it carried a 49-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 10, Iowa City faced off against Ames and Iowa City West took on Dubuque Hempstead on September 10 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News