Iowa City darts by Iowa City West in easy victory 56-7

Iowa City's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Iowa City West 56-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Iowa City moved in front of Iowa City West 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Hawks' offense took charge to a 28-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Iowa City's reign showed as it carried a 49-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

