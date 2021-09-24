Iowa City darts by Iowa City West in easy victory 56-7

Iowa City's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Iowa City West 56-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Iowa City moved in front of Iowa City West 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Little Hawks' offense took charge to a 28-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.
Iowa City's reign showed as it carried a 49-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 10, Iowa City faced off against Ames and Iowa City West took on Dubuque Hempstead on September 10 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. Click here for a recap
