Iowa City notched a win against Iowa City West 23-8 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Iowa City opened with a 3-0 advantage over Iowa City West through the first quarter.

The Little Hawks fought to a 9-0 halftime margin at the Trojans' expense.

Iowa City thundered to a 16-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Hawks enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Trojans' 8-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Iowa City and Iowa City West squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Iowa City West High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Iowa City faced off against North Liberty Liberty.

