Iowa City barely gives Davenport West a chance in blowout victory 55-6

Fast and furious, Iowa City took charge from the start to knock back Davenport West and eventually earn a 55-6 decision in Iowa high school football action on October 14.

Iowa City drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.

The Little Hawks opened an enormous 35-6 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Iowa City jumped to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Little Hawks' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 13-0 points differential.

