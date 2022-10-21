 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City baffles Davenport Central 79-0

Iowa City sent Davenport Central home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 79-0 decision at Iowa City High on October 21 in Iowa football action.

The last time Iowa City and Davenport Central played in a 63-7 game on October 21, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on October 7, Iowa City faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central took on Davenport North on October 7 at Davenport Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

