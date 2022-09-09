 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Independence unloads on West Liberty 50-8

Independence built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 50-8 win over West Liberty on September 9 in Iowa football action.

The Mustangs fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Comets' expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Mustangs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 22-8 advantage in the frame.

The last time Independence and West Liberty played in a 45-0 game on September 10, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

