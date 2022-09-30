 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Independence takes a toll on Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21-7

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Independence prevailed over Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21-7 in Iowa high school football on September 30.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Independence darted in front of Hampton-Dumont-CAL 14-7 going into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Mustangs outscored the Bulldogs 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Independence and Hampton-Dumont-CAL squared off with October 1, 2021 at Independence High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 16, Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off against Nevada and Independence took on Vinton-Shellsburg on September 16 at Independence High School. For a full recap, click here.

