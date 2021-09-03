Independence rides the rough off Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 28-14

Saddled up and ready to go, Independence spurred past Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 28-14 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High on September 3 in Iowa football action.
The Mustangs struck in front of the Clippers 28-7 to begin the fourth quarter.
Independence registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.