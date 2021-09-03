 Skip to main content
Independence rides the rough off Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 28-14
Saddled up and ready to go, Independence spurred past Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 28-14 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High on September 3 in Iowa football action.

The Mustangs struck in front of the Clippers 28-7 to begin the fourth quarter.

Independence registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

