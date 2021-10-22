 Skip to main content
Independence puts an offensive performance on Center Point CPU 40-14

Yes, Independence looked superb in beating Center Point CPU, but no autographs please after its 40-14 victory in Iowa high school football on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Center Point CPU squared up on South Tama County in a football game . For more, click here.

Independence's offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over Center Point CPU at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

