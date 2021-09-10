 Skip to main content
Independence pushes the mute button on West Liberty 45-0
Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Independence stuffed West Liberty 45-0 to the tune of a shutout on September 10 in Iowa football action.

In recent action on August 27, Independence faced off against Maquoketa and West Liberty took on Solon on August 27 at Solon High School. For more, click here.

Independence remained on top of West Liberty through a scoreless first and third quarters.

Independence's offense thundered to a 39-0 lead over West Liberty at the intermission.

