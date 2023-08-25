Independence rolled past West Union NFV for a comfortable 50-22 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Independence darted in front of West Union NFV 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Independence and West Union NFV were engaged in a modest affair at 28-14 as the fourth quarter started.

There was no room for doubt as the Mustangs added to their advantage with a 22-8 margin in the closing period.

