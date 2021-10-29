 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Independence hustles by Van Horne Benton in victory 26-6

No quarter was granted as Independence blunted Van Horne Benton's plans 26-6 in Iowa high school football on October 29.

The Mustangs registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Bobcats.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

In recent action on October 15, Van Horne Benton faced off against Maquoketa and Independence took on Manchester West Delaware on October 15 at Independence High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News