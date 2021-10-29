Independence hustles by Van Horne Benton in victory 26-6

No quarter was granted as Independence blunted Van Horne Benton's plans 26-6 in Iowa high school football on October 29.
The Mustangs registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Bobcats.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
In recent action on October 15, Van Horne Benton faced off against Maquoketa and Independence took on Manchester West Delaware on October 15 at Independence High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
