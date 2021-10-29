Independence hustles by Van Horne Benton in victory 26-6

No quarter was granted as Independence blunted Van Horne Benton's plans 26-6 in Iowa high school football on October 29.

The Mustangs registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Bobcats.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

