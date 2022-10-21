 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Independence gallops past Center Point CPU 38-20

Independence called "game" in the waning moments of a 38-20 defeat of Center Point CPU in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Independence opened with a 10-6 advantage over Center Point CPU through the first quarter.

The Mustangs' offense darted in front for a 17-6 lead over the Stormin' Pointers at the intermission.

Independence charged to a 31-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Stormin' Pointers rallied with a 14-7 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Mustangs prevailed.

The last time Independence and Center Point CPU played in a 40-14 game on October 22, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on October 7, Independence faced off against Charles City and Center Point CPU took on South Tama County on October 7 at South Tama County High School. For a full recap, click here.

