Independence rolled past Cresco Crestwood for a comfortable 39-13 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Mustangs opened a meager 19-13 gap over the Cadets at the intermission.

Independence breathed fire to a 32-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

