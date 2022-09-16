Independence collects skin-tight win against Vinton-Shellsburg 14-7

Independence survived Vinton-Shellsburg in a 14-7 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Iowa high school football victory on September 16.

Vinton-Shellsburg started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Independence at the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Mustangs fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Vikings.

