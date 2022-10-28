Independence clips Van Horne Benton in tight tilt 20-17

Mighty close, mighty fine, Independence wore a victory shine after clipping Van Horne Benton 20-17 in Iowa high school football action on October 28.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
The Mustangs opened a tight 13-3 gap over the Bobcats at halftime.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as Van Horne Benton climbed back to within 13-10.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
The last time Independence and Van Horne Benton played in a 26-6 game on October 29, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on October 14, Independence faced off against Manchester West Delaware and Van Horne Benton took on Maquoketa on October 14 at Van Horne Benton Community High School. For a full recap, click here.
