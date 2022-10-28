Independence clips Van Horne Benton in tight tilt 20-17

Mighty close, mighty fine, Independence wore a victory shine after clipping Van Horne Benton 20-17 in Iowa high school football action on October 28.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Mustangs opened a tight 13-3 gap over the Bobcats at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Van Horne Benton climbed back to within 13-10.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

