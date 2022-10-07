Independence chalks up convincing victory over Charles City 53-7

Independence lit up the scoreboard on October 7 to propel past Charles City for a 53-7 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7
In recent action on September 23, Independence faced off against South Tama County and Charles City took on Hampton-Dumont-CAL on September 23 at Charles City High School. For a full recap, click here.
