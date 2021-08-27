Independence bounces Maquoketa in up-and-down tilt 50-7

Independence took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Maquoketa 50-7 during this Iowa football game.

The Mustangs' upper-hand showed as they carried a 50-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 29-0.

The Mustangs opened with a 29-0 advantage over the Cardinals through the first quarter.

