Independence bounces Maquoketa in up-and-down tilt 50-7

Independence took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Maquoketa 50-7 during this Iowa football game.
The Mustangs' upper-hand showed as they carried a 50-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 29-0.
The Mustangs opened with a 29-0 advantage over the Cardinals through the first quarter.
