Ida Grove OA-Bcig dances past Osage 34-22

Ida Grove OA-Bcig trucked Osage on the road to a 34-22 victory at Osage High on October 28 in Iowa football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Ida Grove OA-Bcig moved over Osage 20-16 heading to the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Falcons added to their advantage with a 14-6 margin in the closing period.

