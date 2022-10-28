Ida Grove OA-Bcig dances past Osage 34-22

Ida Grove OA-Bcig trucked Osage on the road to a 34-22 victory at Osage High on October 28 in Iowa football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Ida Grove OA-Bcig moved over Osage 20-16 heading to the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Falcons added to their advantage with a 14-6 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.