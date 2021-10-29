Humboldt plants its flag on Hampton-Dumont-CAL 47-6

Humboldt scored early and often in a 47-6 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 29.
The first quarter gave Humboldt a 14-0 lead over Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
The Wildcats' command showed as they carried a 40-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
