Humboldt flexes stout defense to thwart Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Humboldt stopped Garner-Hayfield-Ventura to the tune of a 37-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.

The first quarter gave Humboldt a 6-0 lead over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

The Wildcats opened a monstrous 23-0 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Humboldt steamrolled to a 37-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

