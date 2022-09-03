Humboldt flexes stout defense to thwart Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Humboldt stopped Garner-Hayfield-Ventura to the tune of a 37-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.
The first quarter gave Humboldt a 6-0 lead over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
The Wildcats opened a monstrous 23-0 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.
Humboldt steamrolled to a 37-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
The last time Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Humboldt played in a 41-14 game on September 3, 2021. For more, click here.
