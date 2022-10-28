 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Humboldt deals goose eggs to Hampton-Dumont-CAL in fine defensive showing 39-0

  • 0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Humboldt bottled Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39-0 in Iowa high school football action on October 28.

Last season, Humboldt and Hampton-Dumont-CAL squared off with October 29, 2021 at Humboldt High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 14, Hampton-Dumont-CAL squared off with Center Point CPU in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News