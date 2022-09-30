Hudson deals goose eggs to Ackley AGWSR in fine defensive showing 10-0

Hudson played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 10-0 verdict over Ackley AGWSR on September 30 in Iowa football.
The Pirates registered a 3-0 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.
Hudson darted to a 10-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.
In recent action on September 16, Hudson faced off against Grundy Center and Ackley AGWSR took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on September 16 at Ackley AGWSR High School. For a full recap, click here.
