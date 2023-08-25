It was a tough night for Traer North Tama which was overmatched by Hudson in this 24-2 verdict.

Hudson opened with a 10-2 advantage over Traer North Tama through the first quarter.

Hudson breathed fire to a 24-2 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Hudson and Traer North Tama squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Traer North Tama High School.

