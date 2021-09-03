Hudson baffles Conrad BCLUW 45-0

Hudson corralled Conrad BCLUW's offense and never let go to fuel a 45-0 victory in Iowa high school football action on September 3.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The Pirates thundered ahead of the Comets 45-0 as the fourth quarter started.

Hudson's offense struck to a 31-0 lead over Conrad BCLUW at halftime.

The Pirates jumped in front of the Comets 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

