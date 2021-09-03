 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hudson baffles Conrad BCLUW 45-0
0 comments

Hudson baffles Conrad BCLUW 45-0

{{featured_button_text}}

Hudson corralled Conrad BCLUW's offense and never let go to fuel a 45-0 victory in Iowa high school football action on September 3.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The Pirates thundered ahead of the Comets 45-0 as the fourth quarter started.

Hudson's offense struck to a 31-0 lead over Conrad BCLUW at halftime.

The Pirates jumped in front of the Comets 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News