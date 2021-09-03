Hudson baffles Conrad BCLUW 45-0

Hudson corralled Conrad BCLUW's offense and never let go to fuel a 45-0 victory in Iowa high school football action on September 3.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
The Pirates thundered ahead of the Comets 45-0 as the fourth quarter started.
Hudson's offense struck to a 31-0 lead over Conrad BCLUW at halftime.
The Pirates jumped in front of the Comets 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.