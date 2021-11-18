How many overtimes did it take Council Bluffs Lewis Central to edge Cedar Rapids Xavier? 32-24

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Council Bluffs Lewis Central finally eeked out a 32-24 victory over Cedar Rapids Xavier during this Iowa football game.

The first quarter gave Council Bluffs Lewis Central a 10-3 lead over Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Titans got the better of the third overtime-period scoring 8-0 to finish the game in style.

