How many overtimes did it take Council Bluffs Lewis Central to edge Cedar Rapids Xavier? 32-24

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Council Bluffs Lewis Central finally eeked out a 32-24 victory over Cedar Rapids Xavier during this Iowa football game.
The first quarter gave Council Bluffs Lewis Central a 10-3 lead over Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Titans got the better of the third overtime-period scoring 8-0 to finish the game in style.
