Harlan carves slim margin over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 30-23

Harlan could finally catch its breath after a close call against Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in a 30-23 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on November 18.

Harlan darted in front of Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs came from behind to grab the advantage 9-7 at intermission over the Cyclones.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon enjoyed a 23-15 lead over Harlan to start the final quarter.

The Cyclones rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Mustangs 15-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

