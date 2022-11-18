 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harlan carves slim margin over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 30-23

Harlan could finally catch its breath after a close call against Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in a 30-23 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on November 18.

Harlan darted in front of Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs came from behind to grab the advantage 9-7 at intermission over the Cyclones.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon enjoyed a 23-15 lead over Harlan to start the final quarter.

The Cyclones rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Mustangs 15-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Recently on November 4, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with Solon in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

