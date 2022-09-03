 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hampton-Dumont-CAL's speedy start jolts Iowa Falls-Alden 34-7

Hampton-Dumont-CAL rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 34-7 win over Iowa Falls-Alden in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Hampton-Dumont-CAL a 14-0 lead over Iowa Falls-Alden.

The Bulldogs' offense pulled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Cadets at the intermission.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL stormed to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cadets closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Iowa Falls-Alden played in a 17-14 game on September 3, 2021. Click here for a recap

