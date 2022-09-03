Hampton-Dumont-CAL's speedy start jolts Iowa Falls-Alden 34-7

Hampton-Dumont-CAL rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 34-7 win over Iowa Falls-Alden in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Hampton-Dumont-CAL a 14-0 lead over Iowa Falls-Alden.

The Bulldogs' offense pulled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Cadets at the intermission.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL stormed to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cadets closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.