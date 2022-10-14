Hampton-Dumont-CAL trips Center Point CPU in tenacious tussle 28-27

Hampton-Dumont-CAL edged Center Point CPU 28-27 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.
Last season, Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Center Point CPU faced off on October 15, 2021 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 30, Center Point CPU faced off against Charles City and Hampton-Dumont-CAL took on Independence on September 30 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.