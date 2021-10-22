Hampton-Dumont-CAL staggers South Tama County with punishing performance 48-13

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple South Tama County 48-13 during this Iowa football game.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
In recent action on October 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off against Manchester West Delaware and South Tama County took on Center Point CPU on October 8 at Center Point-Urbana High School. For a full recap, click here.
