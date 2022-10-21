Hampton-Dumont-CAL slides past South Tama County in fretful clash 21-13

Hampton-Dumont-CAL posted a narrow 21-13 win over South Tama County in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Hampton-Dumont-CAL and South Tama County settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
The Bulldogs fought to a 14-13 intermission margin at the Trojans' expense.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Bulldogs outscored the Trojans 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
The last time Hampton-Dumont-CAL and South Tama County played in a 48-13 game on October 22, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
