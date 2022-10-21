Hampton-Dumont-CAL slides past South Tama County in fretful clash 21-13

Hampton-Dumont-CAL posted a narrow 21-13 win over South Tama County in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Hampton-Dumont-CAL and South Tama County settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Bulldogs fought to a 14-13 intermission margin at the Trojans' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Bulldogs outscored the Trojans 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.