Hampton-Dumont-CAL slides past South Tama County in fretful clash 21-13

Hampton-Dumont-CAL posted a narrow 21-13 win over South Tama County in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Hampton-Dumont-CAL and South Tama County settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Bulldogs fought to a 14-13 intermission margin at the Trojans' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Bulldogs outscored the Trojans 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Hampton-Dumont-CAL and South Tama County played in a 48-13 game on October 22, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on October 7, South Tama County faced off against Center Point CPU and Hampton-Dumont-CAL took on Manchester West Delaware on October 7 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. Click here for a recap

