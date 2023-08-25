Hampton-Dumont-CAL recorded a big victory over Iowa Falls-Alden 42-20 in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 25.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL opened with a 9-6 advantage over Iowa Falls-Alden through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Iowa Falls-Alden locked in an 18-18 stalemate.

The Bulldogs cruised through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 24-2 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Iowa Falls-Alden squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Iowa Falls-Alden High School.

